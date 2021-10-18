Priyanka Chopra stuns in a chic resort co-ord as she shares a heartfelt message with fans The actress has been spending time in Europe for the past few months.

If you need one more reason to book a holiday vacation, look no further than Priyanka Chopra. The White Tiger star has been giving us major travel inspo over the last few weeks as she’s wined and dined her way around Spain, and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra’s Spain vacation photos will make you want to hop on a flight asap

After Priyanka embarked on a scuba diving adventure over the weekend with friends and family, including her husband Nick Jonas' younger brother Frankie, she shared several photos and a video from the experience, in which she could be seen swimming underwater near a school of colorful fish she spotted along the way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka and Joe Jonas' love story

Priyanka also uploaded a photo of herself in her Instagram Story that showed her flashing a huge smile once she came up for air and was back on the boat. "A much needed day in the ocean," she wrote alongside it.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is a summer stunner in gorgeous set of swimsuits

She expanded on that with a heartfelt message on her post, which she captioned: "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God."

Priyanka's cozy co-ord is the perfect ensemble for fall vacations

"I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team," she continued. “Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

MORE: Priyanka Chopra looks like royalty in a showstopping red dress that will take your breath away

In one photo in the post, the Quantico star could be seen rocking a cozy chic long-sleeved ribbed top paired with matching flared cropped pants and pointed flats as she posed with the crew.

Priyanka has opted for a casual-cool style as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Spain.

After posting a gorgeous oceanside snap of herself climbing back into her yacht in a yellow swimsuit earlier this month, she gave fans more looks into her trip in her Instagram Story.

The actress had a blast scuba diving with friends and family

In one photo, Priyanka showed off the paella she had been indulging in. "The Spain food tour continues #paellalife," she captioned it.

In another snap, the actress could be seen standing in front of a church with her mom and her dog wearing a white long-sleeved button-down top paired with a black mini skirt and sandals.

Priyanka has been having a lavish time in Europe over the past few months and has spent most of her time in London.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.