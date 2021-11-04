Priyanka Chopra is radiant in her stunning festive outfit in new pictures Happy Diwali!

Priyanka Chopra stepped into the festive season with just the right touch of glitz and glamor as she shared her latest look on social media.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her hack for perfect brows and it's a game-changer

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram as she rocked a beautiful outfit for the eve of the festival of Diwali.

She radiated a golden sheen in a blouse that featured mirror embellishments and showed off her toned abs, pairing it with a floor-length floral printed skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

Her hair blew behind her in loose curls and she even added a large, statement necklace which dripped in jewels to make the actress look even more elegant.

"Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," she captioned the photos.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a chic resort co-ord as she shares a heartfelt message with fans

Priyanka's fans and friends were instantly taken by the look, and hubby Nick Jonas couldn't resist dropping a fire emoji in there. Kerry Washington said: "Stunning. Happy Diwali!!! xoxo"

A friend of hers wrote: "Absolutely fuegooooooo look," with the outfit's designer also commenting: "You look absolutely stunning Priyanka! Happy Diwali."

Priyanka brought glamor and gold to her Diwali photos

Fans were also incredibly complimentary of her photographs, as one commented: "I woke up to this .... Jesus," and another wrote: "A GODDESSSS."

"Goddess of light herself happy Diwali," a third added, and many simply reacted with flame and heart emojis along with varying exclamations of "beautiful."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is glowing in a vacation co-ord we want in our closets right now

MORE: Priyanka Chopra’s Spain vacation photos will make you want to hop on a flight asap

The Baywatch actress and Bollywood sensation is back in the States after spending a majority of the last few weeks vacationing in Europe.

She recently shared a snapshot of herself from a girls' night in Los Angeles with her sisters-in-law, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

The three Jonas wives attended the filming of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast

The three smiled for the selfie, drinks in hand, as they attended the filming of the upcoming Jonas Brothers Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

"About last night.. with these beauties. Also don't miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23," she captioned the shot.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.