Michelle Obama sparkles in Christopher John Rogers coat for festive appearance

Michelle Obama embraced the festive season on Tuesday as she wore a sparkly outfit to turn on the holiday lights at Saks in New York City.

The former First Lady rocked a black shimmery coat and pinstripe glitter pants by Christopher John Rogers, a black American deisgner she has long championed, and paired them with a vegan leather turtleneck bodysuit by Wolford - currently on sale for $378- for the evening out in partnership with Girls Opportunity Alliance.

WATCH: Michelle Obama sparkles in surprising fashion choice for festive appearance

Her stylist Meredith Koop dished the details on the perfect fall look, and revealed that Michelle's Stuart Weitzman boots were a rewear from the 2021 inauguration of Joe Biden.

"Ring in the holiday season by giving back to girls around the world! We’re joining our founder @MichelleObama for @Saks’ iconic Holiday Light Show in New York City," Girls Opportunity Alliance shared alongside pictures of Michelle.

Michelle was joined by students from Girls Inc and Young People's Chorus of NYC to celebrate Saks' commitment to net proceeds of a capsule collection of merchandise.

"As part of the event, Saks unveiled Girls Opportunity Alliance-inspired holiday windows to showcase the importance of championing girls all over the world," the org added.

Michelle looked fabulous

Mom-of-two Michelle has arguably become one of the most important First Lady's in American history after her husband Barack Obama was sworn in in 2009.

Her legacy will be detailed along with the personal and political lives of Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) in new Showtime series, The First Lady.

The series will trace "their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy".

She celebrsted the festive season with Girls Opportunity Alliance

Speaking to EW about her role as Michelle, Viola Davis – who is also an executive producer on the show – revealed that she spoke with Michelle and read her memoir, Becoming, before signing on to the anthology series.

"I feel very protective of Michelle," she said. "It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."

Other cast members joining the star-studded drama include Aaron Eckhart, who stars as President Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as first daughter Susan Ford. Kiefer Sutherland will star alongside Gillian as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

