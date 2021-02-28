Barack Obama makes unexpected comment about Michelle Obama during Clubhouse debut The former POTUS and his wife share daughters Malia and Sasha Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama's down-to-earth relationship is one of the many reasons they are so popular.

The former POTUS isn't afraid of poking fun at himself, and during an exciting debut on Clubhouse over the weekend, he made an unexpected – and hilarious – revelation about his wife.

Discussing his book, A Promised Land, which was released in 2020, Barack revealed that his wife listened to it on audio at 1.5 x speed because it was so long.

The father-of-two revealed that Michelle is always very supportive so of course was eager to read his autobiography.

However, as the Becoming star is incredible busy, it proved hard finding the time to read it all. The solution to her problem was quite simple – opting to listen to her husband's voice, but sped up!

Clubhouse is an invitation-only audio-chat app that launched in 2020, where people can discuss topics in different 'rooms'. Other celebrities who have joined the app include Oprah Winfrey, Joe Budden and Drake.

Barack Obama revealed Michelle Obama found an ingenious way to read his book

Like everyone else during the pandemic, Barack and his family have been enjoying spending more time at home over the past year.

The Obamas live in a beautiful Tudor property in Washington, and Michelle and Barack were last seen out publically together on Joe Biden's Inauguration Day in January.

During their day out at the historical event, Michelle was hilariously heard warning her husband to stop hugging everyone and to keep his distance.

Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman overheard Michelle and recalled the funny tale during an appearance on Ellen days later.

Barack and Michelle are incredibly supportive of each other

"Because I was there and I remember Michelle Obama being close and she kind of kept yelling at Barack, like, 'stop hugging people, stop getting close to people.'"

"And then when I was done she kind of pushed him out of the way and gave me the biggest hug," she said.

Michelle and Barack with daughters Sasha and Malia

Despite their global fame, Michelle and Barack are notoriously private about their family life and their daughters Malia and Sasha are rarely seen in public.

However, Michelle opened up about spending quality time with her children during the lockdown on an episode of her podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, and revealed that their evenings were spent playing board games.

