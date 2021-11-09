Viola Davis stuns fans with Michelle Obama transformation in first look at The First Lady Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star as first ladies too!

Viola Davis has taken on one of her biggest roles to date – portraying Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady.

MORE: Michelle Obama speaks out about Viola Davis playing her in upcoming The First Lady

On Monday, fans were given a first look at the Oscar-winning actress' transformation into one of the most famous women of the White House, and they were blown away! In photos obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Viola bears a striking resemblance to Michelle in a gorgeous red dress as she proudly stands next to her on-screen husband, O-T Fagbenle, who plays former President Barack Obama.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama reveals what she took from the White House

The image was posted on Showtime's Instagram account, and fans eager to watch the show were quick to react to the incredible transformation.

"Viola is Queen!!!!! Can't wait for this," responded one follower. A second said: "Viola as Mrs. Michelle Obama is top tier!" A third added: "WOW!" A fourth wrote: "The casting is elite!"

MORE: Viola Davis' Golden Globes dress was incredibly meaningful - find out why

MORE: Barack Obama makes unexpected comment about Michelle Obama

The show also sees Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson tackle the roles of Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively, with fans given a first look at their transformations also.

Viola, Gillian, and Michelle transform into former first ladies

The limited series will focus on the personal and political lives of Michelle, Betty, and Eleanor, tracing "their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy," according to Showtime.

Speaking to EW about her role, Viola – who is also an executive producer on the show – admitted that she spoke with Michelle and read her memoir, Becoming, before signing on to the anthology series.

"I feel very protective of Michelle," she said. "It's our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she's just dope."

Other cast members joining the star-studded drama include Aaron Eckhart, who stars as President Gerald Ford, and Dakota Fanning as first daughter Susan Ford, who will star along with Michelle Pfeiffer as part of the Ford family. Kiefer Sutherland will star alongside Gillian as President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.