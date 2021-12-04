Carrie Underwood wow fans in stunning ball gown for special New York performance

Carrie Underwood is known for her love of a ball gown and it was no different this week as she performed for New York's holiday tradition, Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

The singer performed as part of the annual tree lighting ceremony, and rocked a stunning emerald green gown which featured a deep V-neck and pleated waist that fell to the floor.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Christmas in Rockefeller Center performance

The sleeveless dress also showed off her toned arms, which she previously revealed she works on during the day while making her household chores active.

"I turn it into a game, like if I'm picking up my kids' toys off the floor, I'll do a squat each time I lower myself down. These little moves keep up my energy, especially on days when I can't get in a full workout," she shared.

Carrie performed a traditional rendition of the 1940s-song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas which was first performed by Judy Garland in the musical Meet Me in St. Louis.

The performance aired as a televised special on NBC, and Carrie was joined by the likes of Mickey Guyton, Alessia Cara, and Pentatonix.

The mom-of-two recently debuted her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, and after a sold-out first night added six new dates.

Universal Music confirmed the news on Thursday, the morning after she launched the residency which saw her perform 18 songs across a high-energy 90 minutes. The six new show dates are going on sale to the public Monday, December 6 at 10 a.m. PST and run across May 2022.

There also remain limited tickets for December 2021 and March 2022.

The residency takes place at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre and the mom-of-two is the first artist to take to the stage, which is reportedly the largest and tallest in Las Vegas.

Carrie looked sensational in a series of showstopping outfits which left fans absolutely amazed as she strutted her country music stuff in everything from a hot pink ball gown to a gold, tasseled jumpsuit complete with a floor-length cloak - and a show with Carrie wouldn't be a show without a pair of leg-baring shorts and cowboy boots either.

