Carrie Underwood blows fans away with phenomenal costume changes during first Las Vegas residency What an entrance!

Carrie Underwood did what she does best on Wednesday and raised the roof during her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

The star looked sensational in a series of showstopping outfits which left fans absolutely amazed.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million 'forever' home has its own lake

Carrie strut her country music stuff in everything from a hot pink ball gown to white hotpants and even a gold, tasseled jumpsuit complete with a floor-length cloak.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood has a special message for her fans

A show with Carrie, wouldn't be a show without a pair of leg-baring shorts and cowboy boots to display her famously toned pins either.

Fans who were lucky enough to catch the first of her REFLECTION shows at the Resorts World Theatre took to social media to share just how sensational it was.

MORE: Carrie Underwood commands attention in sheer, plunging catsuit

SEE: Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

One wrote on Twitter: "This was literally the best thing I've ever seen #CarrieUnderwood #REFLECTION," alongside a clip from her performance.

Carrie dazzled in hotpants and tassels



Another added: "Her best performance honestly iconic #CarrieUnderwood #REFLECTION," and there were many more who said they thought it was the best show they have ever been to.

SEE: Carrie Underwood is the ultimate showgirl as she pulls in the crowds ahead of Las Vegas show

At one point during the performance, she sang on stage as a Jeep burned dramatically behind her and the finale showcased an impressive never-before-seen water wall feature. But most people agreed it was her voice which stole the show.

Fans said Carrie's voice was better than ever

It's been a long time coming for Carrie who has been excitedly counting down to her show for months.

She's thrown herself into rehearsals and couldn't wait to get on stage in Sin City to impress her fans once more.

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

SEE: Carrie Underwood's exceptionally rare photo of sons raises questions from fans

In a statement announcing the show, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that.

The costume changes were constant - and impressive

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

She continued: "It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.