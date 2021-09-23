Carrie Underwood puts very toned physique on display ahead of new Las Vegas residency The star has been putting in the hours at the gym

Carrie Underwood rarely lets a workout slide - and it shows! The country music superstar showed off her impressive form in a post-exercise snapshot which she shared on Instagram.

In the images, Carrie wore a hot pink sports bra and it looks like it was arm day at the gym.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's secret weight loss journey revealed – see before and after

The mom-of-two wore her hair in cute braids and appeared to have worked up a sweat during her session.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood cheers on her son in his first baseball game

Her muscular arms could be seen in the image posted to her Stories and she looked relieved that her workout was over.

"With weather like this it's hard to get going," she wrote. "But I always feel better when I get it done. Yay me." Carrie finished off her caption with a muscle emoji.

MORE: Carrie Underwood rocks denim and dazzling fringe for special performance

READ: Carrie Underwood can't contain her excitement in long-awaited announcement

The singer is getting in tip-top condition for her first Las Vegas residency which kicks off in December.

Carrie looked very toned following her gym session

The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

When she isn't performing, Carrie loves nothing more than spending time with her family.The Grammy-winning artist is married to Mike Fisher, and the couple share sons Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

MORE: Carrie Underwood surrounded by family as she mar

READ: Best weight loss tips 2021: From meal replacement shakes to metabolism-boosting workoutsks special occasion

Carrie recently introduced a new family member too, when she delighted fans with a video they weren't expecting.

Carrie works hard to stay in shape

In the adorable clips posted on her Instagram Stories, her sons could be heard excitedly cooing over a frog of all things.

She said the amphibian had been "hanging" around the family home and clearly Isaiah and Jacob were smitten with it.

Carrie revealed that Jacob had already grown attached to the frog, naming it "Kermit".

The star raises her children in Tennessee on their $3million estate. Carrie and Mike built their dream home on the 400-acre plot which they bought in 2011.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.