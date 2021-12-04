Carrie Underwood looks sensational in sparkly black dress and matching hat during Las Vegas show The award-winning singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency this week

Carrie Underwood has been having the time of her life this week after taking to the stage in Las Vegas for her first-ever residency.

The Grammy Award-winning performer kicked off the event on 2 December and has been wowing on stage with her outfits.

Most recently, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her dancing with Antonio Martinez, looking sensational in a dramatic sheer black dress and matching hat.

VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes of Carrie Underwood's Reflection residency

Fans were quick to comment on the photo after the star posted it online, with one writing: "You look so good!" while another wrote: "You are crushing this show, way to go!" A third simply added a row of fire emojis.

Carrie's residency, Reflection, has proved so popular that she's added new dates, which will go on sale on Monday.

The star is the first artist to grace the brand-new Resorts World Theatre, which is the largest and tallest in Las Vegas.

Reflection celebrates Carrie's greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international star.

Carrie Underwood on stage in a stylish black outfit

Of her first residency, Carrie said: "It's such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.

"I'm so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas."

Carrie has an incredible sense of style

It's been non-stop over the past few months for Carrie, who recently appeared on CMA Country Christmas, alongside other legendary country stars such as Miranda Lambert.

The 38-year-old also recently took away the Favorite Inspirational Artist at the American Music Awards earlier in November, where she also performed on the night.

The singer has had a busy few weeks performing

The mom-of-two worked the crowds as she belted out the tunes to her biggest hits at the celebratory event, dressed in a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt.

She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards back in October.

