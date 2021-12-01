Carrie Underwood commands attention in sheer plunging catsuit ahead of Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood has been eagerly counting down to her first-ever Las Vegas residency and now the day has arrived.

The country music sensation shared the most spectacular image of herself on Instagram wearing a dazzling, catsuit which featured a neckline that plunged to her navel.

Carrie's waist-length hair was blowing in the wind and she commanded attention on stage.

The promotional image teased what's to come during her residency which starts on 1 December and it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Her wardrobe choices are bound to be show-stopping and Carrie has been preparing for this day for months.

Carrie previously spoke about her excitement at her REFLECTIONS residency at the Strip's Resorts World Las Vegas.

Carrie's show starts on 1 December

In a statement announcing her plans, she said: "Touring is one of my faavorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

She continued: "It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Carrie lives in Nashville with her husband and their two sons

Carrie recently had to deliver a bit of bad news to her fans too though as she announced her winter line with activewear brand, CALIA, will be her last.

She shared photos of the clothes on Instagram and confirmed: "Our new Holiday/Winter line for @CALIAbyCarrie is here, probably my favorite collection we’ve done!

"This new product hitting stores now will be my last collection, which I will continue to share more of over the coming months.

"I am so proud of everything we've created and built, and look forward to seeing where CALIA goes from here! I'm excited about all the future has to bring."

