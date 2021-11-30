Carrie Underwood is the ultimate showgirl as she pulls in the crowds ahead of her residency The country singer is gearing up for an exciting month in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood just can't wait for the beginning of December, as she will be heading to Las Vegas for her much-anticipated residency, Reflection.

MORE: Carrie Underwood is counting down the days until something special - and we can't wait!

Ahead of the first show, the singer has been sharing teaser videos on social media, and her latest one has received a rave response.

Taking to Instagram, the American Idol winner shared footage of her visiting the stage and taking everything.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares rare family video featuring her son

In the video, Carrie's costumes could also be seen, including many sequin dresses that will look stunning on the star.

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

In the caption alongside the clip, the award-winning singer wrote: "Finally got to see the theater at @resortsworldlv for the first time this past week, and all the team’s hard work in action! It’s all happening! 2 days to #REFLECTION…#CountdownToReflection #CUinVegas: axs.com/carrieinvegas."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "The outfit teasers are everything," while another wrote: "Can't wait!!" A third added: "This is going to be incredible."

Carrie Underwood shared a teaser of her glitzy outfits on display ahead of her Las Vegas residency

It's non-stop at the moment for Carrie, who appeared on CMA Country Christmas on Monday night, alongside many other legendary country stars such as Miranda Lambert.

MORE: Carrie Underwood overcome with emotion after major surprise during Nashville performance

MORE: Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed

The 38-year-old also recently took away the Favorite Inspirational Artist at the American Music Awards earlier in the month, where she also performed on the night.

The mom-of-two worked the crowds as she belted out the tunes to her biggest hits at the celebratory event, dressed in a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt.

Carrie Underwood performing on CMA's Country Christmas on Monday

She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards last month. The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.

MORE: Carrie Underwood is a vision in dreamy ballgown

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in extravagant red ball gown in jaw-dropping photo

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.