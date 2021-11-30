Carrie Underwood is the ultimate showgirl as she pulls in the crowds ahead of her residency

Hanna Fillingham
Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans in a new video that caused a stir among her followers
Carrie Underwood just can't wait for the beginning of December, as she will be heading to Las Vegas for her much-anticipated residency, Reflection.
Ahead of the first show, the singer has been sharing teaser videos on social media, and her latest one has received a rave response.
Taking to Instagram, the American Idol winner shared footage of her visiting the stage and taking everything.
In the video, Carrie's costumes could also be seen, including many sequin dresses that will look stunning on the star.
In the caption alongside the clip, the award-winning singer wrote: "Finally got to see the theater at @resortsworldlv for the first time this past week, and all the team’s hard work in action! It’s all happening! 2 days to #REFLECTION…#CountdownToReflection #CUinVegas: axs.com/carrieinvegas."
Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "The outfit teasers are everything," while another wrote: "Can't wait!!" A third added: "This is going to be incredible."
Carrie Underwood shared a teaser of her glitzy outfits on display ahead of her Las Vegas residency
It's non-stop at the moment for Carrie, who appeared on CMA Country Christmas on Monday night, alongside many other legendary country stars such as Miranda Lambert.
The 38-year-old also recently took away the Favorite Inspirational Artist at the American Music Awards earlier in the month, where she also performed on the night.
The mom-of-two worked the crowds as she belted out the tunes to her biggest hits at the celebratory event, dressed in a gothic gown, complete with a low-cut bejewelled velvet bodice and a statement chiffon skirt.
Carrie Underwood performing on CMA's Country Christmas on Monday
She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards last month. The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.
The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."
