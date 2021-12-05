We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It wouldn’t be a Saturday night without seeing Tess Daly on our screens, and her showstopping outfits never disappoint.

RELATED: Strictly's Tess Daly shares rare activewear photo mid-workout and wow

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter stunned fans once again this weekend when she wore a daring sequined mini-dress by Dundas to appear on the show. She styled her blonde hair down and sported some beautiful makeup – sensational!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

Sharing the look to her social media, Tess wrote: "IT'S THE QUARTER FINAL! Eeekkkk!" She then thanked her team, James Yardley, Aimee Adams and Christian Vermaak for constructing the look.

MORE: Tess Daly turns up the glam in pink sequins on Strictly Come Dancing

Fans rushed to comment, with husband Vernon Kay gushing: "Heeeeeeelllllooooooooo," while another added: "I've never seen anyone look so stunning".

The presenter looked so glamorous

The 52-year-old was joined by co-host Claudia Winkleman, who also looked amazing in jaw-dropping red by Self-Portrait.

Black and Silver Sequin Mini Dress, £430.00, Dundas

Week after week, Tess has been delivering major fashion inspiration. She rocked a bold red ensemble last Saturday, wearing a figure-hugging dress by HASAN HEJAZI. She paired it with killer heels from Gina Shoes and styled her hair in a bouncy blowout style. She matched her makeup to her outfit with a bright red lipstick and a black smokey eye.

Tess Daly looked radiant in her red hot number

She shared her usual outfit post to social media, tagging her long-time stylist James Yardley. "Down to just 6 couples tonight, as they dance for their place in the quarter finals next week!" wrote Tess.

One fan said: "Tess I love that dress. You look absolutely gorgeous in my favourite colour," while another added: "You look amazing in red Tess". A third stated: "Best dress yet Tess".

DISCOVER: Tess Daly commands attention in thigh split dress on Strictly

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.