Tess Daly steals the show in figure-hugging lilac gown on Strictly Come Dancing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking drop-dead gorgeous on Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, Tess Daly stunned in a figure-hugging lilac gown from Suzanne Neville as she hosted the live show. Turning heads in her bold evening look, the presenter polished off her glamorous ensemble with sparkling gold jewellery by Susannah Lovis Jewellers and Tilly Sveaas.

READ: Tess Daly sends fans wild in white for first Strictly dance-off

Letting her glossy blonde locks flow down her back, Tess opted for a matching purple eye, teaming her smokey shadow with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a nude lip too – stunning!

Tess looked stunning in a lilac gown

Presenting the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman, Tess' co-host looked equally glam on Saturday night, opting for a flirty little black dress from high-street favourite Zara.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly looks totally flawless in swimsuit photo - here's how she stays in shape

READ: Tess Daly causes a stir in black dress on Strictly live show

Since returning to our screens for the latest season of Strictly, Tess has debuted a number of showstopping ensembles, and one of our favourites is the elegant white jumpsuit that she wore during last week's results show.

The TV show has been delivering some serious style inspiration on Strictly

Turning to the high street for her angelic one-piece, the TV star rocked a £238 style from Reiss, accessorising with a pair of nude heels and a minimalist necklace. Taking to Instagram to share a number of stylish snaps from the evening, she wrote:

"First results night of the season! Good luck to all of our amazing contestants, it's going to be a close one!"

Wowing fans in her all-white look, Tess received a number of glowing compliments from her 773k followers within minutes of posting. "Tess rocking the jumpsuit," wrote one, followed by fire emojis. "You look incredible!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Jumpsuit queen."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amp up your wardrobe with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's style lessons

Last week's results show saw EastEnders actress Nina Wadia and her partner, pro-dancer Neil Jones exiting the competition after taking part in the first dance-off of the series.

After falling into the bottom two, Nina and Neil performed the Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics. Competing against the couple, Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez danced the Jive to Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.