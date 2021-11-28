Strictly's Tess Daly slips into red hot dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Saturdays are fast becoming our favourite time of the week! And can you blame us? With all the dreary weather, the girls from the show and their outfits give us all the festive feels.

On Saturday, Tess Daly's latest look didn't disappoint. The blonde beauty floored in a red hot dress by HASAN HEJAZI and she paired it with killer heels from Gina Shoes. She styled her iconic blonde mane in a bouncy blow out style and her makeup was totally on point, with a bold red lipstick doing all the talking. Absolutely sensational!

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

Week after week, Tess has been delivering major fashion inspiration while helming the hit BBC series alongside Claudia Winkleman. A fan of glittering sequin styles, we've seen her rock a number of shimmering designs this season, including a bright pink mini dress by Nadine Merabi which she sported last week.

Tess Daly looked incredible in a red hot number

One half of Strictly's dynamic duo, Tess' co-host and good friend Claudia Winkleman recently caught up with HELLO! for our Kindness Digital Issue. Opening up about their close bond both on and off-screen, Claudia said:

"Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all. After the show, we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she puts crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent. She's a friend for life and I'm so, so happy she's made the Kind List."

A red dress that will easily take you from office to Christmas party

Red dress, £135, Karen Millen

The TV presenter's long-time stylist, James Yardley, also shared a personal insight, telling HELLO!: "Since meeting Tess almost six years ago, we have developed an amazing relationship that spans much more than being her stylist."

"From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cuppa before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and looks after each and every one of her team like they're her own."

