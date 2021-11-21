We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another week, another amazing outfit from Tess Daly. The star turned up the glam on Saturday night when she wore a stunning pink sequin dress by one of her favourite labels, Nadine Merabi, to host the latest Strictly Come Dancing show.

The presenter polished off her outfit with nude open-toe sandals by Dune, earrings by the Hoop Station and a cool gold ring from designer Tilly Sveaas, looking oh-so-stylish as she took to our screens.

Tess wore her blonde hair in a gorgeous wavy down style parted in the middle and sported a glamorous makeup look - black full lashes, a thick sweep of eyeliner and the ultimate 80s shimmery lip colour.

Tess was joined by co-host Claudia Winkleman, who looked just as gorgeous in a sparkly black mini-dress from high street favourite Zara and wore her hair in a funky down style with that trademark fringe accentuating her eyes.

Tess had the wow factor in her glitzy pink dress

Sharing her outfit to her social media, Vernon Kay's wife wrote: "Think PINK! It’s time for musicals week on @BBCStrictly. Big love @aimeeadamsmakeup, @jamesyardley, @christianvermaak."

Fans were quick to comment, with one gushing: "Omg that dress!" while another added: "Wow you look amazing!! I love your dress!"

The 52-year-old has been wowing us every week with her showstopping looks, but her off-screen outfits are just as impressive. Back in October, Tess sported a more casual ensemble for a day out with her husband, and we were obsessed.

Tess Daly stunned in her statement coat

The star wore a stylish camel co-ord as she strutted around London, but it was her statement coat that got her fans talking. Tess paired her tailored trousers and knitted top with a leopard print, faux fur jacket from her recent collaboration with House of Fraser's fashion brand, BIBA.

Tess finished off the outfit with a simple pair of white trainers, brown oversized sunglasses and a nude handbag thrown over her arm – how chic!

She also shared a sweet selfie with Vernon, with both of them sporting big smiles as they wandered around the city.

