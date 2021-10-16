Tess Daly turns up the glam in velvet mini dress on Strictly Come Dancing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly brought all the glitz and glamour to our screens on Saturday night, looking stunning in a velvet raspberry mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter polished off her look with matching open-toe sandals and gold hoop earings.

Sharing the look to her social media, the star wrote: "Week 4 and competition is in the air! After a killer movie week, who are you rooting for?"

Tess looked sensational on Saturday night

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the look, with one gushing: "Gooooooooorgeous xxx", while another added: "Beautiful. Love your dress Tess!"

We are totally obsessed with Tess's style at the moment, so you can imagine our delight when we discovered that the mother-of-two has just teamed up with high street mecca House of Fraser. BIBA - the iconic British fashion brand that is stocked there - has partnered with the star to create an exclusive capsule collection that's ideal for the upcoming party season.

Tess shared her new collection on social media

It's available exclusively at the department store and has bouji written all over it, at a great price point too; you can pick up items from just £25. The collection features a whopping 31 pieces, including sequin dresses, bold jackets, and elegant jumpsuits. Purses at the ready ladies...

Vernon Kay's wife said of the collection: "It’s an honour to be collaborating with BIBA, an iconic British brand I have always admired. I’m thrilled to bits that they allowed me to partner them throughout the entire design process - we even got to delve into the archives and rediscover their 60s heritage."

