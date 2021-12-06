Helen Flanagan's sequin date night dress makes her look like a Bond Girl

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked incredible on Sunday evening as she took to Instagram to share a dazzling outfit picture of herself rocking a seriously sequined dress that is coming soon to Nadine Merabi.

The 31-year-old was enjoying date night with fiancé Scott Sinclair and wore a delightful gold sequin dress complete with spaghetti straps by the brand. This frock is coming soon to the brand but for now, we've found a fab alternative. If you want to be a golden girl like Helen also, shop our edit.

Helen was in love with the style and remarked on her Instagram Stories that she felt 'Bond Girl vibes' in the frock. Speaking of Bond Girls, the actress recently told HELLO! that one of her favourite looks the Duchess of Cambridge has worn was at the No Time To Die premiere earlier this year.

Helen looked stunning in her new Nadine Merabi dress

"My royal beauty icon is Kate Middleton, she always looks beautiful. I loved Kate’s golden look for the recent James Bond premiere."

Louisa Gold Dress, £375, Nadine Merabi

When it comes to her favourite high street shops, the star has quite a big list. "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

Full Skirt Sequin Cami Midi Dress, £69.50, Coast

The blonde beauty also loves to be comfortable. "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find them flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

Sequin All Over Bandeau Dress, £109, Coast

As she has got older, the actress has really embraced the natural look when it comes to her makeup. "I used to wear too much make up when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural. Most days I wear no make up; I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment."

