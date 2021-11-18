Helen Flanagan is a vision in plunging £10 Primark dress Helen Flanagan took a walk on the wild side

Helen Flanagan loves high street fashion and always looks amazing in her bargain finds, with her latest look being no exception.

The former Coronation Street actress stunned in a leopard print dress from Primark – and it's only £10! Helen donned the dress for the Primark VIP Christmas dinner, along with lots of famous faces including TOWIE star Lydia Bright and Love Island favourite Kaz Kamwi.

Helen styled the dress with a grey checked coat, also from Primark, along with a pair of black embellished heels from the brand that are just £12.

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and sported a fresh and glowy makeup look, complete with a brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

Helen Flanagan dazzled at Primark's dinner

For her accessories, the mother-of-three kept things simple with a pair of gold hoops, adding a pop of colour with her vibrant red manicure.

Her frock features a stylish animal print, with lace detailing and a plunging neckline. We love how Helen styled it with a clashing coat, making it the perfect outfit for the party season ahead.

Check coat, £35, Primark

The 31-year-old previously spoke to HELLO! about her passion for fashion, and her go-to outfit is one we adore, too. "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find that flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

The fiancée of footballer Scott Sinclair continued: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

Makeup wise, Helen always looks flawless and has some staples she can't live without. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, and I of course love Charlotte Tilbury."

