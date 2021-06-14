Why Helen Flanagan has been wearing her dresses back to front

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has been rocking some super stylish looks recently and we're seriously impressed. The ITV favourite loves colourful items from the high street and we love to see what she will be wearing next.

The 31-year-old gave birth to her gorgeous son Charlie just three months ago and has spoken out publicly about the joys about breastfeeding. But how do you stay stylish whilst still being able to feed your baby? Well, Helen has the answer and it's so clever we wish we had thought of it.

The mother-of-three often wears frocks with low-cut backs from swish brand Never Fully Dressed and we've noticed she has been wearing them back to front, meaning she is able to breastfeed with ease due to the low cut. Genius! Plus, it gives you more ways to wear your ensemble, which is always good.

Helen makes her dresses work with breastfeeding

Back in 2018, Helen spoke to The Daily Mail about her experience of motherhood and explaining how she got over her fear of breastfeeding in public.

She explained: "I had Matilda and I would feel nervous breastfeeding in public and I would always go back to my car. I think I felt more anxious anyway. But this time round I feel much more confident and I don’t feel anxious at all."

Helen looked dreamy in white

The blonde beauty added: "I breastfeed whenever I need to when I’m out and about and it doesn’t really bother me. Sometimes I use a blanket and sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I have to latch Delilah on and I’m not going to use it if I’m all hot and bothered, so I just do what’s right for my baby and if anyone has a problem then that’s their problem, not mine." Well said!

