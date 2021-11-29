Helen Flanagan's £22.80 high street dress is blowing up Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share a recent fashion bargain with her fans. The mother-of-two uploaded a selection of outfits from high street mecca Dorothy Perkins and one especially caught our eye.

Teaming the brand's fancy floral wrap dress with a pair of tan boots and a designer bag, the star looked incredible and also specified the frock was a great shape for breastfeeding mums due to the adjustable neckline. Costing just £22.80 in the sale, you can't go wrong really, can you?

Mother-of-three Helen said: "'I've been wearing @dorothyperkins galore over the past week and wanted to show you my favourite looks and key pieces. They have had me covered everything from school run - to lunch with my Mum - to a date night look."

The blonde beauty recently told HELLO! how much she loves high street shopping. "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

Helen looked amazing in her bargain dress

Her go-to outfit is one we love, too. "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find that flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

Pink Floral Wrap Midi Dress, £22.80, Dorothy Perkins

The actress often goes bare faced on Instagram these days, and we love her refreshing take on beauty. "My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural. Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment too."

