Helen Flanagan's daughters wear the cutest party dresses you'll ever see

Helen Flanagan looked incredible at the weekend as she celebrated a very special event, her youngest daughter's third birthday!

The actress celebrated little Delilah's special day and luckily for us, shared snaps of the celebration on Instagram. The theme was pink dinosaurs and trust us, cute just isn't the word!

Every little girl has to have a special party dress for her big day, and Delilah matched with her big sister Matilda, in beautiful, cake-print dresses from Rachel Riley.

Rachel Riley is a royally-loved childrenswear designer and Princess Charlotte has worn the brand's frocks on countless occasions. So Delilah and Matilda, you are in great company!

Delilah and Matilda in stunning Rachel Riley dresses

The puff sleeved party dresses the girls rocked featured not only the gorgeous print, but they were beautifully finished with a pretty pink ribbon and bow at waist.

Birthday Cake Dress, £69, Rachel Riley

Princess Charlotte turned six on 2 May 2021 and we loved her adorable birthday portrait. The royal posed in a heartwarming snap which was taken by her mother, Kate Middleton. The young royal's frock was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It costs £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

Rachel Riley Printed cotton dress, £53, My Theresa

There has been a huge interest in the frock since the pictures were released; so much so, the brand completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days.

This isn't the first time Helen's children's clothes have had a royal edge! Back in April, the blonde beauty shared a beautiful snap of her newborn son Charlie in a blue jumper with his name emblazoned in white from another knitwear site - The Little Worne Store.

The jumper was super cute and very similar to the one Princess Eugenie dressed her son August in a few weeks before.

