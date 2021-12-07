Christina Aguilera excites fans in lace ensemble with incredible People's Choice news We can't wait!

Christina Aguilera has a lot to look forward to and shared her excitement with fans in her latest social media post which left them stunned.

The singer shared a snippet from the music video of her recently released song Somos Nada, in which she passionately belts while rocking a set of incredible looks.

She sported her fiery red locks in all of them and dressed in all-black ensembles, including a mesh pantsuit while holding on to two dogs.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

Her most eye-catching look, however, was a jaw-dropping lace and ruffle dress, featuring sheer fabric that showed off her incredible figure.

At one point, she even stripped down to a lace bustier as she sat by a pool to continue singing, even donning a pair of her signature black sunglasses.

She revealed that she was bringing the song to the stage of the People's Choice Awards, where she would be honored with the Music Icon award.

In the caption, Christina wrote: "It's an honor to receive the first-ever Music Icon award tomorrow at the People’s Choice Awards.

Christina revealed she would perform Somos Nada at the People's Choice Awards

"I'm so excited to return to the #PCAs stage with a special performance featuring 'Somos Nada'! Can't wait to see all the #Fighters in the audience."

Fans were left absolutely speechless with her look, and her boyfriend Matthew Rutler couldn't help chiming in, leaving just a score of flame and heart emojis.

Many others expressed their excitement to see her performance, with one fan writing: "You deserve it so much.. A true icon!! Can't wait to see your performance!!!"

Another said: "Congratulations QUEENTINA," with a third adding: "I'm jealous I wish I was beautiful like you."

The singer will be honored with the first ever Music Icon award

The Hurt performer shared the incredible news about her achievement last week with fans on Instagram, writing: "It's an honor to receive the first-ever Music Icon award at this year's #PCAs! So excited to return to the awards stage and celebrate on December 7!"

