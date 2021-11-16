Christina Aguilera dons futuristic metallic gown as she reveals big news

Christina Aguilera is taking her return to releasing new music very seriously and she's not about to let the momentum die anytime soon.

The singer shared a dynamite new picture on her social media as she stood tall in a metallic blue dress with dramatic shoulder pads and a wavy pattern that flattered her figure.

It stood in stark contrast to her flaming red hair, which remained slick back and dominated by a futuristic headpiece and some bold makeup.

Christina took the photo to the next level as she posed with two glistening chains holding on to a pair of dogs standing beside her.

She revealed that the image was a teaser for her next single from the upcoming album, as she wrote in the caption: "Somos Nada 11.18."

Somos Nada is the second single from the singer-songwriter's new Spanish language album following Pa Mis Muchachas in October.

Christina shared that she had a second single releasing with a futuristic new avatar

Fans immediately launched into a flurry of excited comments and raved over Christina's new look, as one simply commented: "YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES."

Another wrote: "Queeeen!!! #SomosNada," with a third adding: "What a look killing it," and one even saying: "Wow. Funeral chic."

The Genie in a Bottle performer has been leaving fans speechless with her jaw-dropping new looks for this album era, including the ones from her previous single's promotion.

She recently shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.

The singer donned a mysterious look to reveal live performances for her new single

What really stole the show was a visor she completed the look with, made of a mesh see-through fabric and lined with gems that actually emitted a sparkle.

The look emitted a mysterious aura, similar to the kind Christina had in the music video for Pa Mis Muchachas.

