Christina Aguilera turns heads in daring lace bodysuit at Latin Grammy Awards

Christina Aguilera made a bold costume change during her performance at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The Fighter hitmaker took to the stage wearing an elaborate black tulle gown with exaggerated sleeves for a rendition of her upcoming single, Somos Nada, before returning in a daring black lace bodysuit to belt out her current single Pa Mis Muchachas alongside Becky G, Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, and Argentine-born singer Nathy Peluso.

Christina wore a black bustier underneath her risqué outfit and added definition to her waist with a matching black corset. She also had corset-style wraps around her thighs, calves, and arms which added some edge to her otherwise delicate outfit.

The singer wore her newly dyed red hair down with a center parting and opted for a glam makeup look with a dark matte lip and bronze smokey eye.

It wasn't just her stage outfits that garnered attention though. Hitting the red carpet before the event, the singer looked incredible rocking a figure-flaunting black dress that featured dramatic puffed sleeved, latex arm-length gloves.

Christina stole the show in her lace bodysuit

Christina won huge applause from the audience for her performance of Somos Nada, which is the second single from her new Spanish language album, and Pa Mis Muchachas which was released in October.

It was Christina's first performance at the Latin Grammy Awards since she took the stage at the inaugural event in 2000. She won her only Latin Grammy Award in 2001 in the Pop Vocal Album category for her album Mi Reflejo.

Christina had a very different look for her first performance

The night before her big comeback, Christina performed at the Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades.

Taking to Instagram after the event, the singer expressed her gratitude for being able to honor the artist and shared her excitement for the Latin Grammys.

"Had the best time performing for the most deserving Person of the Year, Ruben Blades! Can’t wait to continue the celebration tonight at the @latingrammys!!" she wrote.

