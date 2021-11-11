Christina Aguilera stuns in all-leather outfit on rare date night with fiancé Matthew Rutler The Genie in a Bottle singer looked amazing

Christina Aguilera went hell for leather in a stunning ensemble on a rare date night with her fiancé Matthew Rutler on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old turned heads in a pair of skintight, black patent leather pants and a matching long leather trench coat, which she accessorized with a stunning pair of black patent heels that were adorned with silver spikes.

Christina rocked the wet-look hair trend and added her signature dramatic makeup with heavy eyeliner and matte lipstick. She added a pop of color to her chic all-black look with coral nail polish.

The singer and Matthew, who matched his fiancée in all-black, looked smitten as they shared a sweet embrace while posing for photos at the MasterClass First Look Event at The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

Christina and Matthew got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014, with the songstress sharing her happy news on Twitter. "He asked and I said," wrote Christina, with a picture of her diamond-adorned hand holding Matt's in front of a romantic beach setting.

Christina and Matthew matched in black outfits

Matthew reportedly spent over a year designing Christina's engagement ring, which features nine special multi-color gemstones underneath the band that aren't visible when the ring is worn.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque, where Matthew was working as a set PA. At the time, Christina, who was starring in the film alongside Cher, was in a middle of a painful breakup with her husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina looked incredible in her all-leather look

Christina and Jordan, who share son Max Liron Bratman, 13, split in October before the singer began dating Matt in November. Her divorce from Jordan was finalized on Valentine's Day in 2011.

Christina and Matthew have since welcomed their daughter Summer Rain, six.

