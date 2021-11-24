Christina Aguilera leaves jaws on the floor in extravagant gown for red carpet return Absolute wow

Christina Aguilera has been making the most of her return to music and made her first major awards show appearance in supreme style.

MORE: Christina Aguilera turns heads in daring lace bodysuit at Latin Grammy Awards

The singer appeared at the recent Latin Grammys in a dramatic Vivienne Westwood gown that showed off her curves brilliantly.

She had her flaming red hair tied above the large latex shoulders and sleeves of the outfit, that also featured a plunging neckline.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

However, the standout detail was the train that trailed a few feet behind her, leaving a glimpse of black that made quite an impression on the star-studded red carpet.

Christina shared glimpses of her appearance at the awards on her Instagram, and fans truly went quite wild over her latest appearance.

MORE: Christina Aguilera dons futuristic metallic gown as she reveals big news

Many resorted to bombarding the comments section with flame emojis, as several simply wrote: "#WeLoveYouXtina."

Christina appeared at the Latin Grammys in a dramatic Vivienne Westwood gown

One commented: "Queen of unbothered booked & busy. Never care bout what other people comment you're always the BEST," and another wrote: "YOU OWNED THE NIGHT MY QUEEN," and a third said: "The best performance, the best outfit! The queen is back."

The Beautiful singer performed her two new singles, Pa Mis Muchachas and Somos Nada, at the show, marking her return to the Latin Grammys stage after her performance at the inaugural show in 2000.

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in all-leather outfit on rare date night with fiancé Matthew Rutler

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares wonderful news with fans after rare NY performance

Christina shared even more pictures of her beautiful gown with a heartfelt message for her team concerning her major comeback to the awards ceremony.

She wrote: "#LatinGrammys was a dream. So much love for Maestro Julio Reyes Copello who joined me on stage while I premiered my new single Somos Nada.

The singer returned to the awards more than two decades later

"It was magical performing Pa Mis Muchachas for the first time with my muchachas @iambeckyg, @nathypeluso & @nicki.nicole- love you ladies!!!

"A special congratulations to @nathypeluso & @rafhaellarcaute on your wins last night - so well deserved!! & thank you to my amazing team for bringing the vision to life and making my return to the @latingrammys a moment I will never forget."

