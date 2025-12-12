Christina Aguilera turns heads in edgy new look following 50-lb weight loss

Christina Aguilera showcased her lithe figure while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, clad in an edgy yet stylish black outfit with eye-catching leather knee-high boots.

The 44-year-old was all smiles as she went shopping in the Californian city, wearing black leather hot pants and an oversized black biker jacket, as well as black pantyhose, a black trucker cap and sleek black sunglasses.

© SPOT-BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID Christina was glowing as she stepped out to shop in LA

The Grammy winner has come under intense scrutiny in recent years, following her dramatic weight loss transformation after losing a reported 50 lbs. Many social media users have speculated that Christina took GLP-1 medication to achieve her figure, which she has never confirmed.

GLP-1s like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work to suppress appetite, and are typically used by diabetes patients. Several high-profile stars have admitted to using the medication to lose weight in recent years, including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Serena Williams and Kathy Bates.

See more of Christina's incredible look below...

Christina opened up about the internet's apparent fascination with her transformation in an interview with Glamour in August 2024. "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s," she explained.

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people [say]: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

© SPOT-BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID The star has reportedly lost 50 lbs. amid her weight loss journey

"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," she continued. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

Christina received intense scrutiny in 2011 due to her curvy figure, which she revealed didn't even register with her as she was going through a divorce from her first husband, Jordan Bratman, and raising their son, Max.

© Getty Images Christina has weathered comments about her body for decades

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows," she told Marie Claire. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale. It's noise I block out automatically. My son is healthy and happy, so that's all that matters to me."

"I love my body...I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas," she continued. "What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type."

© Getty Images She shared that people wanted her to be thin like her teenage years

"I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body." The mother of two hit back at naysayers on social media in January with a message about self-love and acceptance.

Christina posted a clip of herself paired with hundreds of comments taken from social media users who were speculating about her weight loss transformation.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The singer encouraged her followers to embrace self-love

"This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation," the "Beautiful" singer wrote.

"I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don't do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there."