Olivia Culpo flexes her skills in chic all-black leather outfit She's got the goods

Olivia Culpo is proving that she's more than capable of killing the fashion game even when left to her own devices with her latest social media posts.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures from home where she showed off her outfit for the day.

She wore a full leather ensemble, consisting of a black sleeveless bustier top and a matching pair of skin-tight black pants that featured cut-outs at the hips.

The outfit not only displayed a fair bit of skin but also highlighted her phenomenal shape by giving her an almost hourglass-like figure.

Olivia showed off her look through a series of mirror selfies, sporting her hair in a bouncy wave and a bold make-up look, revealing she did it all herself.

Also making a special appearance in her shots was her dog Oliver, who sat behind her on a chair and which she acknowledged by writing: "Oliver always in the back of everything I ever take lol."

Olivia showed off her style chops in a black leather outfit

The former Miss Universe is no stranger to showing off her sensational physique in some skin-baring outfits that feature couture elements to them.

She recently took to her Stories to show off another one of her looks-of-the-day, which consisted of a sensational mini dress and boots.

The full-sleeved Pinko design featured a layering of sheer fabric with a dotted pattern that played off well in the dimly lit photo.

The outfit also featured a cinched waist that accentuated Olivia's spectacular shape and the cut of it highlighted her lean, toned legs.

The model showed off her chic wardrobe in a sheer mini dress and boots

She completed the look with a pair of chic black boots and a black and gold bag, styling her hair in its natural bob for the mirror selfie.

And she recently also put her long legs front and center when she posed up a storm on the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall when she attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards.

