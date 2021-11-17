Olivia Culpo shares beautiful wedding pictures in incredible black ball gown

Olivia Culpo certainly knows what it's like to show up and show out, and she did just that and more with her latest fashion statement.

The model shared pictures from a beautiful wedding she attended of two of her friends and she wore the most elegant of looks.

Olivia attended the event in a dramatic Dior black ball gown featuring a black bodice and grand skirt covered in sheer fabric overlay and ruffles.

She paired the outfit with her sleek bob, simple jewelry, and a gold clutch as she looked absolutely statuesque and glamorous in the gown.

The fashion influencer shared pictures of herself in the grand outfit, along with several shots from the cheerful wedding party itself.

In the caption, she emotionally wrote: "Take me back to Saturday night! Simon and Phil, the entire room was filled with so much love + joy. It was so fun to celebrate you two and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Olivia wore a gorgeous black ball gown for a wedding party

Fans and followers certainly were blown away by her look, as one commented: "Omg this dress wow," and another said: "Dazzled in @dior!!!"

A third added: "Olivia you look stunningly beautiful as always," and many others simply wrote "beautiful" with flame emojis.

The former Miss Universe's recent looks have been leaving her fans quite wowed, and she doesn't look like she's showing any signs of slowing down.

She recently also shared a post where she showed how warranted her skills as a style superstar really were, pulling off a useful quick change.

Olivia shared several photos and videos that showed how she transitioned out of her garb for her flight back from Doha to clothing appropriate for a football match, so she could support her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

The model pulled off an impressive quick change to attend her boyfriend's football game

From her first look, an all-black ensemble consisting of a turtleneck sweater, skin-tight leather pants, and chained boots, she quickly donned a jersey tee, a black moto jacket, and a beanie with the pants so she could be game ready.

