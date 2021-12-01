Olivia Culpo makes jaws drop in the most fabulous ruffled minidress She never lets us down

Olivia Culpo turned up the heat at The British Fashion Awards 2021 when she put her fabulous fashion sense on display in a killer outfit.

The model and influencer put her long legs front and centre when she posed up a storm on the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall.

Despite the colder climate in the UK, Olivia wore a very short dress by Ronald van der Kemp.

The top was a colorful bustier and the bottom half was a black ruffled skirt. She wore her pin-straight, raven locks down and she stood tall in a pair of sky-high heels.

Olivia's dress was custom-made for her and she certainly looked picture-perfect in her ensemble.

The star is no stranger to head-turning looks and recently she wowed in an all-brown leather outfit which fans were scrambling to get their hands on.

Olivia pulled out all of the stops

In photos from inside her incredible home, Olivia wore what she called a "little brown dress," consisting of a leather brown Fendi midi-length dress that hugged her curves and featured layering at the chest.

Olivia completed the look with hair to match, her bob styled in a sleek manner, and added a light brown pair of heels and a Fendi bag.

Fans instantly took to the comments to share their approval for the look, with many of them using heart-eyed emojis and flame emojis.

Olivia shared a behind-the-scenes clip from The British Fashion Awards too

Many others couldn't help themselves from simply commenting "that dress!" and quite a few also gushed over the details of her house, like the rugs and decorative items.

While Olivia always looks effortlessly stylish, she works hard to stay in shape too.

She recently shared a post-workout snapshot and showed off her washboard abs at the same time.

Olivia captioned the post: "So tired I can't move. Face says it all," with a laughing emoji, proof that despite the hardship, she was prepared to do it all over again.

