Olivia Culpo rocks all leather in striking little brown dress Little black dress, move aside

Olivia Culpo is bringing incredible looks to her social media, and her latest is leaving many of her fans quite impressed.

MORE: Olivia Culpo pulls off romantic fashion feat that leaves many fans impressed

The model shared pictures of herself showing off her incredible home in shades of brown, and she donned an outfit to match.

She wore what she called a "little brown dress," consisting of a leather brown Fendi midi-length dress that hugged her curves and featured layering at the chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's fashion mishap in pants

Olivia completed the look with hair to match, her bob styled in a sleek manner, and added a light brown pair of heels and a Fendi bag.

Fans instantly took to the comments to share their approval for the look, with many of them using heart-eyed emojis and flame emojis.

MORE: Olivia Culpo provides a sweet escape in all-black Halloween outfit you need to see

Many others couldn't help themselves from simply commenting "that dress!" and quite a few also gushed over the details of her house, like the rugs and decorative items.

Olivia showed off her own twist on a little brown dress in a Fendi leather creation

The fashion influencer has been showing off some of her most impressive looks on social media, and left many of her fans floored with a really beautiful one recently.

Olivia shared pictures from a friend's beautiful wedding she attended and she wore the most elegant of looks.

The former Miss Universe attended the event in a dramatic Dior black ball gown featuring a black bodice and a long skirt covered in sheer fabric overlay and ruffles.

MORE: Olivia Culpo engages in hilariously leggy antics in a sheer mini dress

MORE: Olivia Culpo brings the heat back in stunning all-black ensemble

She paired the outfit with her sleek bob, simple jewelry, and a gold clutch as she looked absolutely statuesque and glamorous in the gown.

The fashion influencer shared pictures of herself in the grand outfit, along with several shots from the cheerful wedding party itself.

The model attended a friend's wedding in a gorgeous black ball gown

In the caption, she emotionally wrote: "Take me back to Saturday night! Simon and Phil, the entire room was filled with so much love + joy. It was so fun to celebrate you two and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.