Olivia Culpo serves fitness goals in phenomenal workout gear

Olivia Culpo showed her fans that it takes some work to get a figure as stunning as hers, giving a peek into her regimen with a new photo she shared.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to show off her post-workout look, as she looked drained but rejuvenated in the selfie.

The massive gym behind her was empty as she clicked the picture in front of the wall mirror, with her toned abs on full blast.

Olivia wore a matching set of green workout clothes, consisting of a sports bra and leggings, that accentuated her phenomenal physique.

She wrote: "So tired I can't move. Face says it all," with a laughing emoji, proof that despite the hardship, she was prepared to do it all over again.

The former Miss Universe has constantly mesmerized fans with her dynamite figure that allows her to pull off the most incredible swimsuits and fashions.

Olivia displayed another one of her great stylistic choices with another set of snapshots she shared, this one from her Thanksgiving celebration.

Olivia showed off her toned physique in a photo she shared after her workout

She wore a plaid shirt-dress from Revolve along with a pair of thigh-high boots, a black beanie, and a tasseled bag draped across her shoulder.

The social media star revealed that she was spending her weekend reuniting with family in Rhode Island and even got to meet a new family member for the first time.

In the caption, Olivia wrote: "Family night at @back40ri and I got to meet my new adorable niece!!!!!! Happy Thanksgiving everyone. So much to be thankful for," with a row of praying and heart emojis.

Fans inundated the comments with Thanksgiving wishes of their own, but many couldn't help noticing how much hair her baby niece had on her head.

The model spent Thanksgiving with family and met her baby niece for the first time

A fan commented: "All that hair! God bless her," with another saying: "Beautiful baby! Her hair [heart-eyed emoji]," and a third adding: "Yo that baby got the most hair I ever seen. Don King hairdo. That baby is awesome."

