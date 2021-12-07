Olivia Culpo slays the style game in a sensational mini dress and boots So chic!

Olivia Culpo's elevated fashion game has won her several fans, and she left them mesmerized once again with her new post.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to show off her look for the day, which consisted of a sensational mini dress and boots.

The full-sleeved Pinko dress featured a layering of sheer fabric with a dotted pattern that played off well in the dimly lit photo.

The outfit also featured a cinched waist that accentuated Olivia's spectacular shape and the cut of it highlighted her lean, toned legs.

She completed the look with a pair of chic black boots and a black and gold bag, styling her hair in its natural bob for the mirror selfie.

The former Miss Universe is no stranger to showing off her sensational physique in some skin-baring outfits that feature couture elements to them.

Olivia showed off her chic wardrobe in a sheer mini dress and boots

Olivia put her long legs front and center when she posed up a storm on the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall when she attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards.

Despite the colder climate in the UK, she wore a very short dress by Ronald van der Kemp. The top was a colorful bustier and the bottom half was a black ruffled skirt.

She wore her pin-straight, raven locks down and stood tall in a pair of sky-high heels. Her dress was custom-made for her and she certainly looked picture-perfect in her ensemble.

The influencer shared pictures of her trip to the ceremony, writing: "24 hours in London! What an honor to attend the British Fashion Council Awards.

The model stunned in a busiter and ruffled skirt combo at the 2021 British Fashion Awards

"To all the winners and nominees, thank you for bringing your visions to life- for showing us all the power of tirelessly chasing your dreams.

"To Virgil, the epitome of innovation and style, the world is a better place from your kindness and inclusivity. Your legacy will live on forever."

