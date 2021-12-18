Geri Horner inundated with praise after surprising revelation about plunging silk gown The Spice Girl looked gorgeous alongside husband Christian Horner

Geri Horner stunned in a gorgeous plunging silk gown this week – but it was her surprising revelation about the dress that really had fans singing her praises.

The 49-year-old accompanied her husband Christian Horner to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile prize-giving ceremony in Paris on Thursday night, dazzling in her elegant attire that featured a halterneck cut. Geri's floor-length dress was accessorised to perfection with a knitted cardigan draped over her shoulders, a quilted silver bag, matching heels and a pendant necklace.

But on Friday, she revealed it wasn't the first time she had worn the frock, admitting she had recycled the same figure-hugging Emanuel Ungaro number she donned back in 2004.

Posting a side-by-side image of herself in the dress from past and present, Geri wrote: "The Everlasting dress 2004-2021 17years later. Emanuel Ungaro."

Fans were quick to praise her sustainable approach to fashion, with one commenting: "Sustainability at its best, amazing way to influence for change #GirlPower."

A second remarked: "Recycling clothing good role model for all."

Geri's fans loved her recycled silk gown

A third added: "Woo same dress. That's super cool, Geri." A fourth added: "Adore you have worn this again, proving that clothes can be worn more than once - the world needs this."

Geri and Christian, who is the Team Principal for Red Bull Racing, were supporting Max Verstappen as he picked up the F1 World Champion trophy following his victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last Sunday.

Geri wowed in a plunging dress at the Formula One prize-giving ceremony in Paris

Geri has donned a series of glamorous outfits – all white, her go-to shade for every occasion – while celebrating Christian's team's victory this week.

On race day, she showed off her gym-honed figure in a white dress with a halterneck cut. Geri styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe.

She later changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports. Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"

