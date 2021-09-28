We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Geri Horner and husband Christian Horner are among the many celebrities to head to the No Time to Die premiere, and the star looked Bond girl stunning in her gorgeous white gown.

The Spice Girls singer was wearing a beautiful designer from Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski. Meanwhile, Christian looked like he could be the super suave spy himself in a stylish tuxedo.

Sharing a picture of her divine look on Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote: "Shaken not stirred," while holding a martini.

Fans went wild for the look, with one enthusing: "Bond girl Geri, you both look gorgeous," and another added: "Geri, you look stunning!"

Many other of her loyal followers took to the comments to post strings of heart and flame emojis, but of course one made reference to the famous spy, as they wrote: "Horner, Geri Horner."

Geri and Christian posed together at the event, and they looked to be the perfect couple as they stood in front of the iconic Aston Martin DB5, which is a staple of the series.

The pair aren't the only famous faces at the premiere, with stars Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in attendance.

Geri looked amazing in the gown

There will also be royals at the event, as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will all be attending.

Although we can't get Geri's exact dress, we have found the perfect dupe from Bronx and Bronco for £909.

However, it's not currently available, but it can be pre-ordered and should be delivered on 15 December.

Stella Bridal Gown, £909.00, Revolve

Geri often wows her fans with her beautiful fashion ensembles, including when she attended the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 49-year-old singer looked incredible in a thigh-skimming cream mini dress with a flared pleated skirt and chic button detailing on the shoulders.

She had a licence to thrill!

The gorgeous number was paired with nude stilettos and a white leather shoulder bag. Geri styled her red locks in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup natural and understated, as ever.

She was filmed emerging from a tour bus, showing off her long legs as she carefully climbed down the stairs in her towering heels.

Geri made her way over to a motorbike, getting ready to ride off as she told fans: "It's race day! Off to the track again, woo! OK, I'm going to put my helmet on - safety before hair! And off we go".

