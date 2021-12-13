Geri Horner surprises in seriously slinky outfit to celebrate with husband Christian Horner

Kate Thomas
Spice Girls star Geri Horner looked unbelievable in a white halterneck dress as she celebrated Red Bull boss Christian Horner's big Formula 1 win – see photos from in Abu Dhabi
Geri Horner looked unbelievable in a slinky white ensemble as she celebrated her husband Christian Horner's big Formula 1 win in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.
The Spice Girls star, née Geri Halliwell, showed off her gym-honed figure in a white dress with a halterneck cut. She styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe. Geri looked blissfully happy as she cosied up to Red Bull boss Christian for a series of sweet snaps, celebrating Red Bull driver Max Verstappen winning the Formula 1 World Championship.
The figure-hugging silk number was dressed up with a smart white kimono – how chic!
Geri also filmed a special good luck message for Christian before things kicked off, showcasing her stunning dress in all its glory.
Sporting matte makeup with a smokey eye, Geri was brimming with excitement ahead of the sporting event.
Geri looked amazing in a series of white looks in Abu Dhabi
"Congratulations. @maxverstappen1 @christianhorner @redbullracing #nevergiveup," the former Spice Girl captioned another sweet image.
Geri later changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports. Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"
Geri later changed into jeans and a cardigan
This marks Geri's return to the public eye after her brother, Max Halliwell, sadly collapsed at home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, in November.
The 54-year-old was being treated in intensive care following the fall but tragically passed away.
Police said that Max, who worked for an eco-friendly technology firm, had been taken to Watford General Hospital after being found at his home.