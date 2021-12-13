Geri Horner surprises in seriously slinky outfit to celebrate with husband Christian Horner The Spice Girls star looked amazing

Geri Horner looked unbelievable in a slinky white ensemble as she celebrated her husband Christian Horner's big Formula 1 win in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

The Spice Girls star, née Geri Halliwell, showed off her gym-honed figure in a white dress with a halterneck cut. She styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe. Geri looked blissfully happy as she cosied up to Red Bull boss Christian for a series of sweet snaps, celebrating Red Bull driver Max Verstappen winning the Formula 1 World Championship.

The figure-hugging silk number was dressed up with a smart white kimono – how chic!

Geri also filmed a special good luck message for Christian before things kicked off, showcasing her stunning dress in all its glory.

Sporting matte makeup with a smokey eye, Geri was brimming with excitement ahead of the sporting event.

Geri looked amazing in a series of white looks in Abu Dhabi

"Congratulations. @maxverstappen1 @christianhorner @redbullracing #nevergiveup," the former Spice Girl captioned another sweet image.

Geri later changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports. Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"

Geri later changed into jeans and a cardigan

This marks Geri's return to the public eye after her brother, Max Halliwell, sadly collapsed at home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, in November.

The 54-year-old was being treated in intensive care following the fall but tragically passed away.

Police said that Max, who worked for an eco-friendly technology firm, had been taken to Watford General Hospital after being found at his home.