Geri Horner returned to social media to share her pride in her husband Christian at the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a photo that showed her smiling alongside motorsport driver Max Verstappen, who won the Formula One title on Sunday.

Max drives with Red Bull Racing, and Geri's husband is the British Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, so the victory will have been cause for celebration in the Horner household!

"Congratulations. @maxverstappen1 @christianhorner @redbullracing #nevergiveup," the former Spice Girl captioned the sweet image, and her fans flooded to the comment section to share their support.

"Max living my childhood dream… Legend," wrote one. Others chimed in: "Fantastic viewing! Well done Max," "OUR CHAMP [heart emoji]," and: "Fabulous."

Many others shared their love for the picture by simply posting heart-eyes emojis in response. It's been a bittersweet time for Geri, who has stayed away from social media since the sudden death of her brother last month.

Geri shared the sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday

The mum-of-two's brother, Max Halliwell, collapsed at home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, in November.

The 54-year-old was being treated in intensive care following the fall but tragically passed away.

Police said that Max, who worked for an eco-friendly technology firm, had been taken to Watford General Hospital after being found at his home.

In a statement, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 9.40am on Wednesday 17 November to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

Geri and Christian celebrated good news on Sunday

"Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene. "The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died. His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

The siblings were close, with Max even making an appearance on Geri's 2010 episode of Life Stories with Piers Morgan.

