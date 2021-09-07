Geri Horner rides a motorbike in the chicest mini dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Geri Horner is one seriously stylish lady. The Spice Girls star turned up the heat to cheer on husband Christian Horner at the Dutch Grand Prix on Monday – and we couldn't take our eyes off her outfit.

The 49-year-old singer, née Geri Halliwell, looked incredible in a thigh-skimming cream mini dress with a flared pleated skirt and chic button detailing on the shoulders.

The gorgeous number was paired with nude stilettos and a white leather shoulder bag. Geri styled her red locks in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup natural and understated, as ever.

WATCH: Geri Horner rides a motorbike in heels and a mini dress

She was filmed emerging from a tour bus, showing off her long legs as she carefully climbed down the stairs in her towering heels.

Geri made her way over to a motorbike, getting ready to ride off as she told fans: "It's race day! Off to the track again, woo! OK, I'm going to put my helmet on - safety before hair! And off we go".

Her Instagram followers were loving the striking look, with one saying: "Wow you look radiant" and another commenting: "Looks like [you're] getting younger and younger".

The Spice Girls star looked amazing in white

Loving her simple dress? Geri's white and cream wardrobe is so easy to recreate by shopping at British high street favourites like Reiss, Boden and Karen Millen.

This chic number boasts the same military vibes Geri loves, plus the pleated detail on the skirt adds extra interest to the look.

Military Tailored Dress, £111.20 was £139, Karen Millen

Geri had every reason to celebrate on Monday since her husband's Red Bull F1 team took home the win.

She shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her Team Principle hubby, writing: "Congratulations @redbullracing @christianhorner @maxverstappen1!" she wrote, adding: "Swipe to see how you start race day at the #DutchGP."

Geri recently amused fans when she wore her beloved all-white uniform to go camping with son Monty.

Geri was supporting husband Christian Horner

The singer shared several snaps from their country getaway, captioning the images: "Carry on camping. Hope you're having a lovely weekend".

She wore a belted overshirt layered over a white polo neck, paired with floor-skimming, loose flares that fell over her pristine white trousers. Stunning - but not very field-friendly, as her fans were quick to point out!

One Instagram follower joked: "You are the only person that could pull off an all cream outfit camping love it" while another said: "I would be filthy before I even got out of there!".

