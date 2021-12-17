Geri Horner looks unreal in plunging silk gown as she kisses husband Christian Geri looked unbelievable in her elegant dress

Geri Horner joined husband Christian Horner at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile prize-giving ceremony in Paris on Thursday night.

The Spice Girls star, née Geri Halliwell, donned a silk gown with a halterneck cut and plunging neckline, looking the picture of old Hollywood glamour in her elegant attire. Posing arm-in-arm with the Red Bull British Team principal at the Carrousel du Louvre event, Geri was all smiles as she celebrated his major Formula One win, before planting a kiss on her husband's cheek.

Geri's floor-length dress was accessorised to perfection with a quilted silver bag, matching heels and a pendant necklace.

She wore a knitted cardigan draped over her shoulders like a shawl for extra warmth as she posed on the red carpet in style.

The duo were supporting Max Verstappen as he picked up the F1 World Champion trophy.

In a series of candid snaps taken outside the venue, Geri and Christian put on a rare PDA as the singer playfully planted a kiss on his cheek, leaving the Formula One boss looking bashful yet pleased.

"Big night @maxverstappen1," Geri simply captioned her Instagram post.

Geri has donned a series of glamorous outfits – all white, her go-to shade for every occasion – while celebrating Christian's team's victory in Abu Dhabi this week.

She showed off her gym-honed figure in a white dress with a halterneck cut. Geri styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe.

Geri later changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports. Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"

