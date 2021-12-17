Geri Horner looks unreal in plunging silk gown as she kisses husband Christian

Kate Thomas
Spice Girls star Geri Horner, née Halliwell, wowed in a silk halterneck dress alongside husband Christian Horner at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile prize-giving ceremony in Parsi
Geri Horner joined husband Christian Horner at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile prize-giving ceremony in Paris on Thursday night.
DISCOVER: Geri Horner breaks silence to congratulate husband Christian on his achievement
The Spice Girls star, née Geri Halliwell, donned a silk gown with a halterneck cut and plunging neckline, looking the picture of old Hollywood glamour in her elegant attire. Posing arm-in-arm with the Red Bull British Team principal at the Carrousel du Louvre event, Geri was all smiles as she celebrated his major Formula One win, before planting a kiss on her husband's cheek.
WATCH: Geri Horner sends special message to husband Christian
Geri's floor-length dress was accessorised to perfection with a quilted silver bag, matching heels and a pendant necklace.
MORE: Geri Horner mourning the sudden death of her brother Max aged 54
READ: Geri Horner wows with unexpected bright red hair
She wore a knitted cardigan draped over her shoulders like a shawl for extra warmth as she posed on the red carpet in style.
Geri wowed in a plunging dress at the Formula One prize-giving ceremony in Paris
The duo were supporting Max Verstappen as he picked up the F1 World Champion trophy.
In a series of candid snaps taken outside the venue, Geri and Christian put on a rare PDA as the singer playfully planted a kiss on his cheek, leaving the Formula One boss looking bashful yet pleased.
The Spice Girls star planted a kiss on husband Christian
"Big night @maxverstappen1," Geri simply captioned her Instagram post.
Geri has donned a series of glamorous outfits – all white, her go-to shade for every occasion – while celebrating Christian's team's victory in Abu Dhabi this week.
Red Bull Team Principle Christian looked bashful after the kiss
She showed off her gym-honed figure in a white dress with a halterneck cut. Geri styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe.
RELATED: The Spice Girls' incredible private homes: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and more
Geri later changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports. Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.