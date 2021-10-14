Geri Horner wows with unexpected bright red hair A look to never forget!

Geri Horner can do no wrong when it comes to fashion, and she consistently proved this during her time as part of the Spice Girls.

DISCOVER: The Spice Girls' incredible private homes: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner and more

And to mark the anniversary of the girl group's hit Say You'll Be There, the 49-year-old shared a clip from the music video. The clip was silent, but fans were stunned to see Geri in a skintight daring zip-up leather outfit, which was paired from some fiery red hair. The star usually goes for a more subdued colour these days, but the brightness of her locks back then was nearly blinding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner shows off short hair transformation

In the caption, the singer paid homage to the character she embodied for the music video, as she wrote: "Happy birthday [flame emoji] Trixie Firecracker #sayoullbethere."

SEE: Geri Horner shares rare photo with stepdaughter Olivia in heartfelt post

MORE: Geri Horner wows fans with glimpse inside stables at Oxfordshire home

Understandably, her fans went wild in the comments, including former bandmate Melanie C, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, as Sporty Spice commented with a string of heart emojis.

"Love this… love Trixie," enthused another fan, while a third commented: "My fav Spice Girl," alongside more heart emojis.

A fourth added: "So iconic, phew I LOVE YA," and a fifth penned: "My favourite part! Thanks Trixie Firecracker."

Geri looked stunning!

Many others were rendered speechless, commenting only with flame and heart emojis.

Geri's fashions have always been on point, and she showed this when she attended the No Time to Die premiere with her husband, Christian Horner.

RELATED: Geri Horner rides a motorbike in the chicest mini dress and heels

READ: Geri Horner celebrates with husband Christian Horner in sweet Instagram post

The Spice Girls singer was wearing a beautiful design from Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski. Meanwhile, Christian looked like he could be the super suave spy himself in a stylish tuxedo.

Sharing a picture of her divine look on Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote: "Shaken not stirred," while holding a martini.

The singer always looks divine

Geri and Christian posed together at the event, and they looked to be the perfect couple as they stood in front of the iconic Aston Martin DB5, which is a staple of the series.

MORE: Geri Horner amazes fans as she enjoys incredible family day out

MORE: Geri Horner shares rare photo of her mum - and she looks like a famous Hollywood actress!

Fans went wild for the look, with one enthusing: "Bond girl Geri, you both look gorgeous," and another added: "Geri, you look stunning!"

Many other of her loyal followers took to the comments to post strings of heart and flame emojis, but of course one made reference to the famous spy, as they wrote: "Horner, Geri Horner."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.