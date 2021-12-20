Julianne Hough dons chic little black dress as she marks major career milestone She's in business!

Julianne Hough was certainly in a celebratory mood as she took to social media to reveal some major news to fans, looking chic while doing so.

The dancer posted a series of snapshots of herself on Instagram posing happily in a black mini dress with a preppy collar.

The outfit showed off her incredible dance-honed legs, which she highlighted with sheer tights, and she completed the look with a white knit open poncho and a bold red lip.

Julianne revealed through more posts that she and her friend Nina Dobrev's wine company, Vine and Wine, was now officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fans took to the comments to not only celebrate Julianne's incredible achievement, but also compliment her on her ensemble.

"Congratulations Beautiful Angel!!! So so proud of you," one wrote, with another saying: "So happy for you and nina!!! I wish [you] a lot of success."

A third added: "OMG! You are my spirit connection, love this look on you," with one commenting: "Wow your legs look unbelievable," and many others dropping heart emojis.

Julianne rocked a chic little black dress for her wine company's big moment

In the run-up to the milestone, the Dancing with the Stars alum has been delighting fans with holiday-themed clips from her previous shows to celebrate the festive season.

She recently posted a throwback clip from one of her performances from the special Holidays With The Houghs, where she pulled off an entire routine in roller skates.

The video featured an elaborate and choreography heavy Christmas set, with Julianne writing: "First time putting on roller skates let alone dancing in them, did a death defying trick, burst blood vessels and capillaries in my head doing it (check out my stories) and of course had the best time and would do it all over again in a heart beat!

The dancer has been sharing moments from festive-themed performances of the past

"This is one of my all time favorite performances from 'Holidays With The Houghs'. Brilliant choreography by the one and only @tessandrachavez yet again."

