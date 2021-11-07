Julianne Hough praised by fans as she shares heartfelt story with incredible workout video Way to go Julianne!

Julianne Hough's incredible physique as a dancer has been the envy of many, and she works extremely hard to maintain it.

The star shared some insight into her challenging workout routines with a new video as she also told her heartfelt story with it.

The clip saw Julianne pushing herself through her intense regimen, consisting of several tough moves, while she flashes her very toned abs in snakeskin workout gear.

At one point in the workout, she even took a little dance break as she celebrated hitting all her targets and was able to enjoy herself through it all.

In the caption, she shared: "Happy Sunday @markpulse has been a friend of mine for years (ok fine, he's @derekhough best friend) but over the pandemic I started working out with him.

"I wanted to get my body stronger. I have neck issues from an old injury that actually happened while shooting the deleted scene 'rock you like a hurricane' with @tomcruise in Rock Of Ages - yup just name dropped big time - and ever since my neck has been really weak and gives me inconsistent pain and issues.

Julianne's workout video got several of her fans motivated and inspired

"Mark has been so incredible at training me for that reason while also giving me some extra [peach emoji] in the process… not complaining! Thanks Mark, love ya xoxo," she concluded.

Fans immediately took to the comments to praise the Dancing with the Stars alum for her resolve and her enviable figure.

One commented: "You Go Girl," with another saying: "Beautifully said! Such powerful words! Happy Sunday!"

A third empathized with her situation as they wrote: "I've had a shoulder injury and honestly doing the same thing. Kudos to you," ending with a heart emoji.

The dancer and entrepreneur has left fans stunned with her physique on several occasions

The professional dancer also regularly impresses fans with her stylish sensibilities, recently wowing many with her sheer princess gown at a major fashion event in Doha.

