Julianne Hough dons little black dress for heartfelt Dancing with the Stars return As bright as the mirrorball

Julianne Hough really made sure that her return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom happened in style with her new look.

The professional dancer appeared for the season's grand finale in a simple yet elegant little black mini dress with gold accents.

The velvet outfit featured iridescent patterns going around the collar, which left one arm and shoulder bare while covering the other.

The dress ended above her thighs, as she showed off her toned legs in a pair of sheer stockings and some killer black heels.

Julianne made a heartfelt return to the ballroom as a special guest judge for the evening, substituting for her brother Derek.

Due to his diagnosis with COVID-19 last week, Derek has had to remain in isolation while on the road to recovery and Julianne, given her long experience with DWTS, was the perfect choice.

Julianne donned a chic little black dress for her ballroom comeback

However, he did make a virtual appearance at the finale, wishing the contestants and professional dancers well while also sharing an update on his own health.

Revealing he is finally on the mend, the 36-year-old said: "I'm feeling great, I definitely turned a corner. I'm so sad I can't be there with you all. Everything looks amazing. But yeah, I'm feeling good!"

Julianne shared her excitement upon returning to the show, telling host Tyra Banks: "Honestly, I'm just so honored to be here.

"I stepped away for a while from the judges' table to become a fan again, to watch on television. And I've gotta tell you, I'm so excited to be here in person so I don't have to yell at the TV anymore."

The choreographer and entrepreneur shared her excitement upon returning to DWTS

The finale saw NBA player Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach voted as the champions of season 30 and the recipients of the coveted mirrorball trophy, with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson as the runners-up.

