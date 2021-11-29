Julianne Hough rocks dazzling dance-ready mini dress for magical celebration Holidays with Disney and Julianne? Sign us up!

Julianne Hough is embracing the magical feeling of the holidays in the best way possible with her latest career development, which she shared on social media.

MORE: Julianne Hough returns to Dancing with the Stars in the wake of brother Derek's health troubles

The dancer and choreographer gave fans a glimpse of The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration special she was part of.

She hosted the holiday special along with Ariana DeBose, which also featured several other performers ringing in the festive season from Walt Disney World.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases stunning hairography in skintight jumpsuit

Julianne shared pictures of herself from the event, including some that showed off the dazzling mini dress she donned for the night.

She rocked a fringe-heavy sparkling silver dress that showed off her lean legs and spotlighted her toned physique as it shone in the night sky.

MORE: Julianne Hough praised by fans as she shares heartfelt story with incredible workout video

The beaded number featured intricate work on the collar as Julianne rocked loose waves with an equally sparkly microphone in hand.

The Dancing with the Stars alum posted several more snapshots and behind-the-scenes moments from the special on her Instagram Stories.

Julianne dazzled for the holiday special in a fringe-laden mini dress

A couple also featured her petting a horse drawn to a carriage while in her mini dress as she pulled off some dancerly poses.

She captioned the post she shared: "Tonight get in the Holiday spirit and watch The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration as I host with @arianadebose and @derekhough from @disneyparks airing on @abcnetwork at 7pm EST/4pm PST."

MORE: Julianne Hough looks like a princess in dazzling sheer gown for a heartfelt cause

MORE: Julianne Hough inundated with support after sharing emotional message with fans

Julianne donned another equally stunning mini dress for the evening, this one being an emerald green number with dramatic puffy sleeves and thigh high black boots.

Joining her at the celebration was also her brother Derek Hough, who recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and flew over to Disney with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

The entrepreneur hosted the event alongside Ariana DeBose

Julianne even filled in for Derek as a guest judge for the DWTS grand finale, wearing a simple yet elegant little black dress with gold detailing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.