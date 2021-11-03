Julianne Hough looks like a princess in dazzling sheer gown for a heartfelt cause The Princess Diaries sequel indeed

Julianne Hough certainly knows how to make an impression, and did just that in the most elegant of looks for a major event.

The professional dancer shared an Instagram Reel from Qatar, where she showed herself first in a hotel room, wearing a robe and a towel on her head.

She then transitioned into a beautiful evening gown made of shimmering sheer fabric in a light pastel green that went all the way to the floor.

She twirled around in the dress as she showed off her statuesque frame and the train in the back, with her hair done up in curls behind her.

Julianne revealed in the caption that it was all for an important cause, explaining: "Excited to be in Qatar honoring Fashion Trust Arabia, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial support and global recognition to emerging designers in the Middle East and North African region.

"I can't wait to witness these beautiful designers and exceptional advisory board members tomorrow night at the FTA Gala!

"Thank you to Her Royal Highness and @maisonvalentino for this stunning kick off event at the Museum of Islamic Art! What a great start to such a beautiful week that lies ahead!"

Julianne appeared at an event in a princess-like sheer gown

Fans gushed over the Dancing with the Stars alum's glamorous attire, as one commented: "You look stunning," and another said: "So elegant."

A third added: "Awwww, you look like a princess," with one writing: "Love your dress you look beautiful," and many others simply adding heart emojis.

The entrepreneur recently felt more fan love as she shared an emotional message on her social media in the form of a letter to her younger self.

"I would tell my younger self to make sure I always come back to the why… success without fulfillment is ultimately meaningless," she wrote.

The dancer shared an emotional letter to her younger self

"Sometimes we get so caught up in trying to achieve the next goal, we can get burned out or lose sight and appreciation for our craft. Remember why you started in the first place!

"Connect to those emotions. Joy, happiness, expression, freedom, ALIVE… and let THAT fuel you, the pursuit of fulfillment vs success!"

