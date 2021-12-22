Goldie Hawn stuns in statuesque black gown as she pays very moving tribute Beautiful

Goldie Hawn left her fans absolutely wowed with a major red carpet return she made, and she looked better than ever.

The actress took to social media to share a clip of herself attending the recent Kennedy Center Honors, wearing a beautiful gown.

The dramatic black design featured layering details that made her look extremely tall and statuesque, along with a bandeau shoulder to show off her arms.

She paired the gown on the red carpet with a sheer jacket with silk trims and sheer sleeves, which she took off once on stage.

Goldie had a special reason for attending the event, as she paid a moving and hilarious tribute to Bette Midler, who was honored on the night.

The Private Benjamin star delivered a speech to honor Bette, saying: "I watched Bette from the very beginning and she is a super-powered goddess to me.

Goldie delivered a comedic speech as she paid tribute to Bette Midler

"I bow down to you, Bette, and your super powered-ness, and your super goddess-ness," she added, leaving the audience in splits.

She posted the clip of her speech on Instagram with the caption: "Whenever we get a chance to celebrate our friends, do it!!! Makes our hearts happy. Congratulations my goddess @bettemidler, on your Kennedy Center Honor. I love you. #KCHonors."

Fans rushed to the comments to shower Goldie and Bette with love, with many dropping heart emojis and one saying: "Goldie gushing over Bette is the vaccine tbh."

Several also gushed over Goldie's look for the night, with one fan writing: "Agreed!! And you are also a super powered goddess, Ms Goldie," and another adding: "You look amazing Goldie!!"

The actress and singer was honored by several celebrities for the occasion

Other major celebrities were also in attendance that night to pay tribute to Bette for her incredible honor, including Martin Short, Billy Porter, and Scarlett Johansson.

