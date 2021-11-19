Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn could be twins on rare glam night out The famous duo were joined by Kate's son Ryder Robinson

Kate Hudson turned heads during a glam night out with her mother Goldie Hawn and her son Ryder Robinson on Thursday.

The Almost Famous actress and Goldie looked more like twins with their youthful good looks during an appearance at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back collection launch in Los Angeles. Kate opted for a retro-inspired ensemble, teaming a sparkly blue top with red lace detail and matching flares beneath a black blazer.

Goldie, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a cold-shoulder black top with skintight pants and patent boots. Kate's eldest son Ryder kept it casual in a black sweater with baggy pants and a pair of Converse sneakers.

Kate shares the 17-year-old with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, whom she was married to for five years before they split in 2007.

She has since gone on to welcome son Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate and Goldie looked more like twins than mother and daughter

Danny popped the question to Kate in September, with the pair announcing the exciting news on Instagram ahead of the Met Gala.

All three of Kate's children will no doubt have special roles on her big day, although no further details have been given yet on the happy couple's wedding plans.

Kate and Danny first started going out together in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23.

Kate was joined by her lookalike son, Ryder

Danny has a close bond with Kate's sons and the family all enjoyed a long vacation to Greece together over the summer.

Family is everything to Kate, who even lives in her former childhood home, where she grew up with mom Goldie, stepfather Kurt Russell and siblings Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Boston Russell.

The actress hasn't ruled out having another baby in the future either, previously revealing in an interview that she would like to give Danny a son.

