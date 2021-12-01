Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo The Hollywood star lives in Los Angeles with partner Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day".

The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.

The award-winning actress looked stylish dressed in a pair of patterned leggings and an off-the-shoulder top, as she lay on a blue velvet couch in the open plan living room.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the street with her son

"It's been a long day," Goldie simply captioned the photo. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many urging the star to rest. "Rest well," one wrote, while another commented: "Sending restful, healing vibes." A third added: "I can so relate to this."

Goldie lives with her long-term partner Kurt Russell and the couple are within close proximity to their children and grandchildren too.

What's more, the star's daughter Kate Hudson lives just a few blocks away in the couple's former home, where the actress was raised with her brothers.

Goldie Hawn's fans urged her to rest after she shared a new photo

Goldie and Kurt also have a vacation home in Colorado where the family spent a lot of time during the height of the pandemic.

The celebrity couple have been together since 1983 but have never tied the knot, something they are often asked about.

Goldie previously opened up about why they never walked down the aisle and during an interview on Loose Women, admitted: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married.

Goldie is incredibly close to her family

"Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

