Rebel Wilson is a style icon and the star's social media feeds are always filled with jaw-dropping fashion statements and selfies.

SEE: Rebel Wilson has fans feeling the festive spirit in sensational feather and sequin outfit

And on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star resembled a beautiful goddess as she posed in a jaw-dropping mini-skirt and black top in a festive snap. The actress looked sensational as she stood next to a Christmas tree decorated with all kinds of ornaments, including some baubles and lights. Rebel had been treated to an early gift as she unwrapped The Mermaid Atlas and she looked thrilled with the thoughtful present.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson is lean in lycra for tropical workout

"Thanks @nicholas_hills Christmas came early today," she wrote, alongside a kissing emoji.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares rare photo alongside her lookalike mom for celebratory reason

READ: Paris Hilton gives Rebel Wilson's latest look the seal of approval

The snap also allowed her fans a glimpse inside her lavish home, which had a lot of personal touches to it, with several family photos on her bookcase.

The unit had five shelves, four of them housing the photos, one of which appeared to be from a family holiday and another showing the star at a wedding.

Elsewhere in the room was a white leather box sofa and a large fireplace which Rebel was standing in front of.

Rebel looked gorgeous in the skirt

The star also shared a jaw-dropping photo on her Instagram's main feed, as she modelled an orange swimsuit that fans have been treated to on many occasions.

The photos were taken during her recent stay in Fiji as the Hollywood star frolicked on the gorgeous island nation's beaches with crystal clear water behind her.

MORE: Rebel Wilson rocks Balmain mini dress – and fans are saying the same thing

SEE: Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

In her latest snap, in which she stands in the water with her hand on her cheek, she wrote: "I'm blushing," alongside an orange heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react with many sharing similar emojis, but others opted for heart and flame ones.

The star undertook a "year of health"

Other called her: "Beautiful" and "amazing" and that she would be their "inspiration" for them to undertake their own year of health.

Rebel chose 2020 as her year of health after realizing she was using food to numb her emotions, and after a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

MORE: Rebel Wilson's very fit physique is put on display in cropped top and skintight pants

SEE: Rebel Wilson brings the festive cheer in flirty little black dress

"I was very confident being bigger and loved myself, I would rock a red carpet being double or sometimes triples the weight of other actresses," the 41-year-old told the BBC.

"[But] I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.