Olivia Culpo sends temperatures through the roof in a crop-top and skirt combo

Olivia Culpo may be in the middle of winter like a lot of us, but she's certainly not letting it limit her fashion, as evidenced by her latest social media post.

The model took to Instagram to share pictures of her new look, where she posed in an all-black ensemble that would make many blush.

She wore a cashmere top from NAKEDCASHMERE that she had rolled up into a crop-top along with a skirt that really stole the show.

The Blssd number went down all the way to the floor and featured a belted detail that split the skirt into two at the waist, showing off her entire leg and almost exposing more as she lay on her couch.

She completed the look with matching knee-high stiletto boots and her sleek bob, along with a black clutch to tie it all together.

Olivia's friends and colleagues alike went wild in the comments, with Brad Goreski writing: "I think I might be straight now," and Poppy Delevingne saying: "Ooooof."

Kristin Cavallari commented: "I meannnnnnn," with her sister Aurora cheekily dropping a simple: "Breezy!" Many others simply used flame emojis.

Olivia's revealing black outfit had fans feeling the heat

Fans were just as effusive in their praise, as one wrote: "Holy hot outfit," and another said: "That whole outfit is siiiiickkkk," and a third adding: "Making snow melt."

The former Miss Universe has been known to sport some more traditional winter fits, however, and did so for another recent set of photos she shared.

Olivia attended a snow-themed event in Los Angeles where she wore another all-black outfit, this time consisting of a leg-baring turtleneck mini dress.

She paired the design with an overcoat, knee-high leather boots, and a small matching bag, with the best accessory of all: her dog.

The model and her pup Oliver embraced the festive season

The fashion influencer's adorable pup, Oliver Sprinkles, stole the show as he was dressed in a tiny dog's Santa costume, and she even captioned the photos with the hilarious: "Here comes Santa claws, here comes Santa claws."

